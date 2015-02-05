Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in Los Angeles, say reports

That’s Mrs. Johnny Depp to you. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reportedly made it official with a wedding ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, just a few days before their reception on his island, Little Hall’s Pond Cay, in the Bahamas.

Photo: Getty Images

As previous reports stated, Johnny, 51, and Amber, 28, will be celebrating their nuptials this coming weekend with about 50 family and friends on the island he bought in 2004 for $3.6 million. This location is especially perfect for the couple as it can only be reached via seaplane or boat.

The love story for the 2011 The Rum Diary co-stars began after they met while filming the movie and after Johnny split from longtime partner of 14 years Vanessa Paradis, who is also the mother of his children Lily-Rose, 15, and Jack, 12. Prior to this relationship with Vanessa, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had been married once before to makeup artist Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985.

This is Amber’s first marriage, though she was in a long-term relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree for about four years. Johnny and Amber had a whirlwind of a romance and got engaged over the holidays in 2013.

Photo: Getty Images

In March 2014, the duo had a 1920s themed blowout bash to celebrate their engagement at Carondelet House in downtown LA. The fete was attended by Steven Tyler, Mandy Moore, Jerry Bruckheimer, Marilyn Manson and about 100 others.

Even though it was pretty obvious by his making headlines for wearing a diamond engagement ring (which he later explained was originally for his bride-to-be but was too big for her), Johnny confirmed toToday’s Savannah Guthrie in April 2014 that he was going to be a married man.

"She's a wonderful girl," the Alice and Wonderland star told her. "She's sharp as a tack. A southern belle and sweet as can be, and very good for me."

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, revelers at the Art of Elysium gala in Los Angeles and those at the Mortdecai premiere in London got to see exactly how happy the couple make each other with their beaming smiles and constant signs of affection.

Congrats to the newlyweds.