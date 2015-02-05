Blake Lively glows in first post-birth photo

After several weeks of staying home enjoying precious time with her and Ryan Reynolds’ newborn daughter, it seems Blake Lively, 28, is back to work.

Mario and Blake have worked together countless times on different shoots Photo: Instagram

On February 4, famed photographer Mario Testino posted a picture with the blonde beauty on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Great day with the gorgeous @BlakeLively.”

While it is not known why the two have teamed up, Blake and Mario have worked together on her Vogue shoots time and time again.

One thing that is certain is just how radiant the happy mommy looks. The Preserve founder can be seen beaming ear to ear while boasting that motherly glow. She did share with PEOPLE in January, “This is the happiest time in my life, and I could say that every day. I often feel like, ‘I can’t believe I’m experiencing this.’”

And before Blake welcomed her baby in the world, she joined in the fight to help save young girls and women against abuse and trafficking. On the new PBS series A Path Appears, which started airing January 26, she and journalist Nicholas Kristof visited the anti-trafficking organization My Life My Choice in Boston.

"The most powerful thing is for women not just to be the beneficiaries of the change, but to be agents of it," she explained. "My Life My Choice is such a powerful organization because it utilizes survivors."

The Gossip Girl alum admitted, “I have a greater sense of the fact that not everybody is free.”

Blake visited the girls from My Life My Choice in Boston Photo: Instagram

Blake also took to Instagram for the premiere and wrote: “Thank you everyone for the well wishes in this special time. Send some love to our girls in Boston tonight at My Life My Choice. They are the face of empowerment… I promise the stories from these girls will change your lives like they did mine.”

It seems like new parents Blake and Ryan are getting used to a lot of changes. Ryan opened up while promoting his new film The Voices about his lack of sleep. “You are operating on a week’s worth of sleep amortized over six months. You don’t get a lot of sleep,” the 38-year-old explained to Extra. “But it’s amazing. It’s weird to wake up in the middle of the night 45 times and always be in a good mood. I’m not used to that so that’s fun.”