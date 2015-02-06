Grammy Awards most memorable gowns: J.Lo, Beyonce, Katy Perry and more

Of all the year’s awards shows, the Grammys are always the red carpet event that guarantees a bit of the weird and wacky. Who can forget Jennifer Lopez’s plunging Versace show-stopper in 2000 or Lady Gaga’s jaw-dropping 2011 entrance when the pop star hatched from an egg?

In 2014, Madonna made a show-stopping entrance with her son, David — who had styled the pair — in matching tuxedos, while Katy Perry wore a frothy gown emblazoned with music notes.

Katy, Fergie and Rihanna glam up the Grammys carpet Photo: © Getty Images



Will the 2015 show see new additions to our list of memorable ensembles? We'll find out on Sunday, February 8, when the 57th Annual Grammy Awards airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, as we anxiously await this year’s style parade — with nominees like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Iggy Azalea, HAIM and Taylor Swift — we look back at some of the most memorable Grammy dresses ever.

Click on photo below to view the gallery:



