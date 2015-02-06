Jessica Biel shows off sweet bump in new photo

How sweet it is to be Jessica Biel. On Thursday, the actress showed off a very distinct bump in her new Instagram photo.

We would love to introduce you #AuFudgers our logo. Hope you love!!! Intro to characters coming soon. A photo posted by @aufudge on Feb 5, 2015 at 2:00pm PST



The 32-year-old was on hand to reveal the new logo of her kid-friendly restaurant in Los Angeles — Au Fudge — with pals Estee Stanley and Kimberly Muller. Jess’ growing belly was prominent in a loose fitting T-shirt, white blazer and cropped jeans. Though her best accessory may have been her beaming smile.

And boy do she and husband Justin Timberlake have a lot to be happy about. For his birthday Instagram post on January 31, the “TKO” singer confirmed the news that the couple who married in 2012 are expecting their first child this year.

Justin, 34, shared an image of him kissing Jess’ pregnant belly and captioned the photo: “Thank you everyone for the bday wishes! I’m getting the greatest gift ever. Can’t wait.” He also shared that they don’t know yet if they are having a boy or girl.

Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2015 at 3:29pm PST



One thing that is for sure, little Timberlake will definitely have a permanent seat at mom’s new restaurant.