Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid share Valentine's Day plans

Valentine’s day is certainly known as the holiday of red roses and romance. Supermodels Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid, who all have famous swoon-worthy singer beaus, will all celebrate the Hallmark holiday but all very differently.

Gigi, Chrissy and Lily looked stunning at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit release party on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy and husband John Legend have been the couple about town. They are fresh off a busy few weeks of attending the Golden Globes, the Superbowl and Grammys, so they will get some alone time on Saturday.

The “All of Me” singer will be whisking his bride away, and all she knows is to show up at New Jersey’s private airport Teterboro. “He won’t tell me,” Chrissy told HELLO! at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party on Tuesday. The 29-year-old beauty continued to explain how a girlfriend of theirs is always being surprised by her man. Chrissy added, “I was like 'why do you not do that', so now John decided to do that, and now I have no idea what we are doing.”

Chrissy and John have had a whirlwind month Photo: Getty Images

If she had to guess, “Maybe the Berkshires.” And maybe this could be a double Valentine’s date with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Chrissy joked, “I know, our new besties!”

It seems that every day is Valentine’s day for the couple who married in 2013. Chrissy said, “More than anything, what I appreciate most is that he is just so proud. I can show you my phone right now. My last text from him is ‘My new screensaver,’ and it’s a picture of me.”

Lily Aldridge has a different plan in mind for her Valentine’s day. While we are sure her husband and Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill is quite the romantic, this year, she isn’t asking for too much. “I don’t want anything,” the 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel told HELLO! “I just want my husband to make me a steak.”

All Lily wants for Valentine's day is for her man to cook her a steak Photo: Getty Images

After a whirlwind trip to New York City for the big SI reveal party at Marquee Nightclub and then a music festival in her home city of Nashville, she will be spending some quality time with her family. She continued, “I’m going to be with my husband and daughter and watch 101 Dalmatians . It’s all about Dixie.”

As for her sweet two-year-old, Lily explained, “She loves Hershey kisses so we got her this big thing of them.”

One guy who is already spoiled by his Maybelline hottie is Cody Simpson. “Sports Illustrated is his favorite time of year,” Gigi, 19, told HELLO!, “I’m like your Valentine’s present came out on Tuesday honey.”

We bet we know what is hanging on Cody's bedroom wall Photo: Getty Images

Cody also gave Gigi an early V-day gift in the form of his new music video for "Flower." In the brief cameo, he is seen serenading his girlfriend while lounging on a couch in the opening scene. She has become quite a fixture in his videos as she also starred in the video for his song "Surfboard."

"She likes everything I get her, even though she does have a lot," he shared with E! News. "I think what means the most to her… she likes letters and stuff like that and I like to write songs."