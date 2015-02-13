Anna, Beyoncé and Jay Z: Kanye West's fashion week debut dazzles

Kanye West brought his A-game, and a constellation of A-list stars, to his New York Fashion Week debut Thursday. Sitting in front row, side-by-side at his Adidas Originals x Yeezy fashion show were: designer Alexander Wang, Rihanna, Cassie, Diddy, Jay Z, Beyoncé, a Yeezy-clad Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour.

Photo: Getty Images

Anna, the influential Vogue editor, eyed the fashions on the runway and also took time to pose with the designer and his wife. Her stamp of approval speaks miles about Kanye's transition from the music world to fashion design.

Photo: Getty Images

Also making her debut at New York Fashion Week was North West, Kanye and Kim’s 19-month-old daughter. The adorable toddler, clad in mini-Yeezy wear, was in the front row on her mom's lap when she started to wiggle and have a tantrum. Grandma Kris Jenner captured the moment beautifully on Instagram and had a good laugh.

Photo: Getty Images



The matriarch of the family was seated with daughters Khloe Kardashian and budding supermodel Kendall Jenner, who had the night off from walking the runway. It was a big night though for the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner. The 17-year-old posed in a flesh-toned body stocking during her brother-in-law’s presentation at Skylight Clarkson Square. The brunette beauty was almost unrecognizable amongst all the models in Kanye's signature neutral and earth tones.

Photo: Getty Images

Others in attendance were Russell Simmons, Hailey Baldwin, Big Sean and Justin Bieber, who didn’t seem to mind being seated in the second row behind the Kardashian/Jenner ladies.

Of course Kanye was a performer long before he was a fashion designer, so he naturally debuted a new song at the show called "Wolves," featuring Australian singer Sia and fellow Chicagoan Vic Mensa.

His night didn't stop there. He then headed to New York City’s Flatiron district to perform an outdoor concert in 20-degree temps for Roc Nation Sports’ first annual Roc City Classic for NBA All Star weekend. He took to the stage with friends Big Sean, 2Chainz and Pusha T to deliver a monumental show that lasted an hour.

Photo: Getty Images

Backstage, Kim and her sisters bundled up while Jay Z and Beyonce watched the show from the front. To warm up and celebrate, the group then headed to Jay’s nearby 40/40 club.

