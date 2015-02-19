Jenna Bush Hager: I put my phone down when I'm with my daughter

Jenna Bush Hager is known for her famous father, former President George W. Bush, and her contributor role on the TODAY show. But the busy mom of one has taken special steps to make sure her daughter is the first lady in her life.

Like most working moms, the 33-year-old admits to being attached to technology but makes a point to put it away to spend time with her daughter Mila. “I went back to work after 3 and a half months and, in the beginning, I would try and respond to emails while hanging with Mila, but I felt so distracted," she said in an interview with Cricket's Circle. “Now I leave my phone in another room and give Mila all my attention when I’m with her.”

The former first daughter joined the TODAY show in 2009, reporting on special issues like education, something she still loves to do. "I love my job and I travel almost weekly for it,” she said. But Jenna admits she had to rebalance a bit with the birth of her daughter in 2013. “I can see how women let taking care of themselves go. Work has to be there, and kids have to be cared for, but the gym is a choice,” she's said. “I have to force myself to choose it over more time with Mila. I didn’t get that before kids.”

Now quality time away from technology has become a ritual in the Hager household. Jenna and her husband Henry swap bath time duties each night so each parent gets quality time with the 22-month-old.

“I’ve started to leave my phone and computer at the front of the apartment,” Jenna told TODAY. “I come back [to the nursery] with Mila after I’ve given her a bath and she’s all clean and smells like a delicious baby and we read." It's these quiet moments that the TV correspondent cherishes most. “That nighttime routine is really the happiest hour of my day.”