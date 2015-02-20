Rita Ora on meeting Meryl Streep: 'My life is complete'

Rita Ora is taking the opportunity to mingle with some of her favourite Hollywood stars ahead of Sunday night's Oscars. The singer, who will be performing at the awards, attended a pre-Oscars brunch on Wednesday and shared a series of photos of herself with A-Listers including Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep.

In the Instagram snap Rita is smiling broadly with one hand placed on the actress' shoulder. "My life's complete #Oscarweek", she wrote.

The 24-year-old also got the opportunity to meet Diane von Furstenburg, who was hosting the star-studded event. Rita posted a picture of them together, telling fans that the fashion designer was "so inspirational".

Rita Ora was excited to meet actress Meryl Streep

"I love this woman. Thank you for hosting our Woman inspiring pre Oscar Brunch #oscarweek @dvf so inspirational and cooooooool!"

Rita is gearing up to perform on stage at the Dolby Theatre for the first time on Sunday. She will perform her Oscar-nominated song Grateful, taken from the film Beyond the Lights, something which she has said she is "excited" about.

The Kosovan-born star is not taking the performance lightly and has been keeping her fans updated with her Oscar preparations – including getting her teeth whitened.

Rita Ora also shared a picture with Diane von Furstenburg

Rita joins the likes of Lady Gaga, Adam Levine, John Legend and Common to perform at the 78th annual Oscars, which will be hosted by How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Her performance comes just over a week after she made her own big screen appearance, following the cinema release of Fifty Shades of Grey. The budding actress stars as Mia, the adopted sister of Christian Grey.

The multi-talented star is also starring as a coach on the current season of The Voice UK as well as preparing for the release of her second album – and she is clearly excited about the year ahead.

"The movies, my new album, my clothing line, Rimmel and my perfume… basically just hurry up with 2015!" she said at the launch of The Voice.