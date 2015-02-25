Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde and more celebs honored at ELLE Style Awards

It was a meeting of the greats: celebrities and models.

Hollywood's most stylish stars and the fashion industry's biggest names celebrated one another at the ELLE Style Awards 2015 in London on Monday. The annual event, which honors the brightest and boldest of British fashion, drew everyone from supermodel Naomi Campbell to actress Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde paired a casual T-shirt with a dramatic maxi-skirt Photo: Getty Images

London "it" girl and runway regular Cara Delevingne cozied up to fellow model Jourdan Dunn, while Taylor Swift posed with fellow singer Sam Smith, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and boyfriend Jason Statham were adorably affectionate on the red carpet.

Jourdan and Cara shared a playful moment together Photo: Getty Images



There were, of course, actual awards. Cara was heralded as best breakthrough actress, Simon Cowell was honored for his contribution to entertainment, Rebel Wilson was named a rising star, Rosie won model of the year, and Taylor was celebrated as woman of the year.

