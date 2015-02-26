Kelly Clarkson reveals the reason behind daughter's unique name

Kelly Clarkson may have conquered the music world, but it's her new role as wife and mother that has the pop star really counting her blessings.

The 32-year-old opened up in a new interview about her 8-month-old daughter River Rose and the joy she's brought to the new mom's life. "I never thought I would be a mom, so it's very much changed my world in the most awesome way," Kelly told People magazine.

Kelly is all smiles with her new daughter River Rose Photo: Instagram

It certainly was a whirlwind year for the "Stronger" singer, who married Brandon Blackstock in October 2013 before welcoming their daughter in June of 2014. "My whole life took a big 180," Kelly added.

And it was a relaxing day at their home in Nashville that inspired the name of their baby girl. "We were going back and forth on what to name her," she said. "We live on a river, so it really wasn't that creative. We were outside on our balcony, and we both looked at each other and were like, 'What about River? That's kind of cool.'"

The pop star married Brand Blackstock in October of 2013 Photo: Instragram

Kelly, who describes her River Rose as "the happiest baby on the planet," revealed that the middle name was her mother's maiden name. "I like androgynous names," she said. "And I love alliteration."

"She's the happiest baby on the planet," Kelly has said about her daughter Photo: Instagram

While the singer certainly isn't saying goodbye to the stage, she is taking the time to enjoy family life with her husband, daughter and stepchildren Savannah and Seth. Kelly admits she's found "a certain level of peace I didn't know was going to come with it" and her new family life has helped heal some of the wounds caused by her own parents' divorce.

Despite her whirlwind hear, Kelly still enjoys performing Photo: Getty Images

"My best friend always said, 'You just want to create the family you never had.' I might be doing that," Kelly said. "I've accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die people will say 'She was so successful as a mother, and as a wife.' That's kind of my big goal."

