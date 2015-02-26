Robin Williams' daughter Zelda on grieving: 'I'm taking it one step at a time'

Six months after the tragic death of Robin Williams, his daughter Zelda Williams spoke out for the first time.

Set to present a "Noble Award" on Friday to honor her dad's charitable work with the Challenged Athlete Foundation, the daughter of the comedian sat down with NBC's Today to talk about continuing her father's legacy following his suicide over the summer.

Zelda shared a close bond with her father Robin Williams Photo: Getty Images



In speaking about Robin's charity work, Zelda, 25, said, “He’s done charity as long as he had the wherewithal and the ability to do it. That was what his favorite thing other than comedy.” The actor, who was an avid cyclist, worked to help provide prosthetics to disabled athletes throughout his lifetime.

As an avid cyclist, Robin did a lot of charitable work to help disabled athletes Photo: Getty Images

More than his dedication to humanitarian work, Robin left a lasting impression on the world that his daughter is grateful for.

"The side of him that people know and love and is attached to their childhood is the characters he had so much fun being," said Zelda. "And that's what's important, and I do think that's what a lot of people will hold on to and that's not going anywhere."

Broadway went dark after the news of Robin's death Photo: Getty Images

Along with appreciating the effect her father had on so many people, Zelda values the private memories as well. "A lot of people feel his absence,” she said. “People should remember what they want to remember of him. "That’s their memories, that's what's important. I have mine and they are mine and I love that."

Zelda said she's glad she has so many memories with her father Photo: Getty Images

And as strong as she seems, the young brunette admits the grieving process will take time. “You know, it’s taking it one step at a time. The world keeps spinning," she admitted. “It’s going to take a lot of work to allow myself to have the sort of fun, happy life that I had, but that's important. Anybody who has ever lost anyone works very hard to continue that memory in a positive way."

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy