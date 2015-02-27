Will Smith on marriage to wife Jada: 'I have struggled'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of those couples who have gone against the odds in Hollywood and remained together for 18 years. But Will recently admitted it hasn't always been easy.

Will and Jada looked like the perfect happy couple at Tuesday's premiere Photo: Getty Images

While at the premiere for his film Focus on Tuesday in L.A., the actor admitted his marriage has struggled at times. When asked how he divvies up his schedule, the 46-year-old responded "Now that's really interesting." Will went on to explain that his relationship has often suffered from work-life balance.

"Jada and I have struggled with that a little bit. The problem is one person is in work mode while the other person is in chill mode. Then it's like you're both trying to come up."

The openly affectionate couple shared multiple kisses on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

Speaking candidly, Will said it was typical in Hollywood for couples to put their own ambitions before their relationship. "It is really something that will happen in time," Will told reporters. "And you'll realize that you're either really committed to having a relationship, or you're really committed to coming up. At some point one or the other is going to have to suffer."

Though he said marriage was sometimes a struggle, Will showed love for his wife of 18 years Photo: Getty Images

His comments come after rumors that Will had cheated with his co-star Margot Robbie, something she adamantly denies saying it was "ridiculous" and there was "absolutely no truth" to it. The actor furthered this denial on Tuesday, telling reporters he does not believe in co-stars dating. "Ooh, no fishing off the company pier is the first rule," he said.

Photos of Margot and Will goofing off on set created cheating rumors Photo: Getty Images

Will and his wife are currently working on separate big name projects, with Jada starring in the Fox series Gotham. But they came together at the premiere showing some serious affection on the red carpet. Despite his comments, Will and Jada looked to be at a happy moment in their marriage as he adoringly kissed his wife in front of spectators.