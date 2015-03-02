Taylor Swift named godmother to Jaime King's unborn child

She's already a pop star, actress, model and songwriter, but Taylor Swift is adding another title to her repertoire: godmother.

Jaime King revealed that Taylor Swift would be the godmother to her second child Photo: Instagram

Jaime King shared an Instagram photo on Sunday showing Taylor revealing the actress' growing baby bump and captioned it with, "And taylorswift will forever be looking over our new baby. Godmother — we all love you!!!! Xx."

Taylor was so excited about the news she posted a pic of her hands on Jaime's belly Photo: Instagram

The "Shake it Off" singer sweetly held up Jaime's red and white shirt while resting her chin on the 35-year-old's shoulder. And Taylor couldn't wait to share the excitement on her own Instagram account. The same day, the 25-year-old posted a picture of her holding the mom-to-be's belly saying, "Guess who just got named Godmother of this little one..... (ME)."

The duo have quickly become close friends, attending several parties together Photo: Getty Images

This announcement comes just one week after the Hart of Dixie star revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Kyle Newman. She already has one son, James Knight, born October 6, 2013. Both pregnancies come as a blessing to Jaime who openly talked about the struggle to get pregnant.

"I've had five miscarriages, gone through five rounds of IVF and 26 rounds of IUI,' she revealed to People magazine. "I was in severe pain all the time, emotionally and physically."

This will be the second child for Jaime and her husband Kyle Photo: Instagram

As far as Jaime and Taylor's friendship goes, the pair can often be seen hanging out together, attending parties in matching ensembles and gushing about each other in interviews.