Lily James looked like a true princess at 'Cinderella' premiere

She may not be true royalty, but Lily James looked like a princess at the Cinderella premiere Sunday night in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old who plays the beloved princess in Disney's new film dazzled on the red carpet in a gown straight out of a fairy tale. The silver and blue Elie Saab Haute Couture tulle dress was decorated with embroidered flowers and featured sheer sleeves and a structured bodice. She paired the outfit with stunning jewelry from Kwiat, adding even more sparkle to the night.

Lily James looked like her character Cinderella at the Sunday night premiere Photo: Getty Images

Of course, everyone was curious to see the actress' shoes that night. Paying homage to her character's coveted footwear, the Downton Abbey star donned transparent peep-toe heels covered in gems mimicking Cinderella's glass slipper.

The star showed off her take on the famous glass slipper Photo: Getty Images

And what's a princess without her prince charming? Richard Madden, who plays the role of the prince in the film, joined his co-star in a regal tuxedo. The Game of Thrones star smiled with his on-screen love as they posed for pictures along with Cate Blanchett , who plays the evil stepmother, Holliday Grainger, who plays Cinderella's stepsister Anastasia and Sophie McShera, who stars as Cinderella's stepsister Drizella.

Lily and her prince charming co-star Richard Madden Photo: Getty Images

Several other stars attended to show their support including Octavia Spencer, Busy Phillips, Ali Landry, Molly Ringwald, Peta Murgatroyd, Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Hunger Games star Willow Shields, Mario Lopez and Sarah Hyland.

Cate Blancett played the evil stepmother out of the famous children's story Photo: Getty Images

There was one surprise celebrity that everyone was excited to see, but she wasn't too happy about it.

Grumpy Cat attended the star-studded movie premiere, donning her Mickey Mouse ears and her famous attitude. “It’s just a little elastic," said her owner Tabatha Bundesen. "She’s going to wear it as long as she wants it on. She will take it off when she wants it off.”

Grumpy Cat was not happy to be in mouse ears Photo: Getty Images

And if the famous feline wasn't grumpy enough, the rain only added to her distaste for the event. “Grumpy Cat does not like the rain," adds Tabatha. "She doesn’t like water at all.”

Josh Gad gives Grumpy Cat bunny ears while on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

While stars like Josh Gad took turns posing with the famous feline during the lighthearted Disney event, Grumpy Cat maintained her sour puss all night.