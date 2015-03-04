Carrie Underwood welcomes son into the world

Sweet child of hers! Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have welcomed their beautiful baby boy into the world at the end of February.

The star shared a picture of their newborn son’s hand on Instagram and wrote, “Tiny hands and tiny feet… God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born on February 27.”

Mike and Carrie are now the proud parents of a baby boy Photo: Getty Images

She continued, “Welcome to the world, sweet angel!”

At the end of last year, Carrie spoke with USA Today about becoming a mom. The “Something in the Water” singer said, “It’s crazy to think about… our lives are definitely about to change.”

The 31-year-old also added, “We can’t wait to meet the little guy. I was talking to Mike the other night and I was like, ‘Do you love our baby?’, and he was like, ‘Of course.’ And I said, ‘Isn’t it weird to think that you can love somebody you’ve never met?’”

Well, the wait is over and the two can spend the rest of their lives staring at their young son and showing him all that the world has to offer.

Carrie wowed with her maternity style Photo: Getty Images

Isaiah’s birth comes right before Carrie herself has a busy March of launching her activewear line Calia by Carrie Underwood for Dick’s Sporting Goods and celebrating her birthday on March 10.

Congrats to the couple!