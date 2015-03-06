Harrison Ford receives celebrity well wishes after plane crash

Well wishes for Harrison Ford are pouring out as the actor recovers from his terrifying plane crash in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Celebrity pals and co-stars have taken to social media to express their concern and support for the 72-year-old after the engine on his WWII aircraft failed after take off, causing him to make an emergency landingat a nearby golf course.

Harrison Ford survived a plane crash in L.A. on Thursday

The wreckage of Harrison's plane

Harrison's co-stars from his latest film Star Wars: The Force Awakens were some of the first to reach out.

"Glad to hear Harrison is doing well. Get well soon. May all his future flights be green-screen," tweeted Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise. "From Critical > Severe > Moderate > Fair, in the span of an hour. Is #HarrisonFord Han Solo or Wolverine," wrote Peter Mayhew, also known as Chewbacca.

Star Wars cast members showed their support for the actor

The star, who is set to play Han Solo, suffered "moderate trauma" upon crashing onto the Penman Gold Course and was initially treated by two doctors who happened to be on site. The actor's publicist confirmed his status saying, "The injuries sustained are not life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

Experts announced that Harrison executed a perfect emergency landing

His son Ben, a chef in L.A., later tweeted from the hospital writing, "Dad is OK. Battered but OK. He's every bit the man you would think he is. He is an incredibly strong man."

Upon the release of the news that the star would be okay, a fellow sci-fi star, Star Trek's William Shatner wrote, "Thoughts go out to Harrison Ford for a speedy recovery. Harrison had a door fall on him and he continued filming; He's tough!"

Harrison's son Ben tweeted that his father was recovering

Harrison is being praised for his life-saving piloting skills. Christian Fry of the Santa Monica Airport Association said it was "an absolutely beautifully executed emergency landing by an unbelievably well-trained pilot".

The actor has been a pilot for at least 20 years and owns about a dozen planes.