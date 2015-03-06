Cate Blanchett and Andew Upton have adopted a baby girl

Baby makes six! Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton have welcomed a new addition to their family. It was announced Friday that the Oscar winner and her husband have adopted a baby girl, Edith Vivian Patricia Upton.

"The Upton family (Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton) have adopted a baby girl," her rep tells HELLO! in a statement. Their new bundle of joy joins the couple's brood of three sons, Dashiell, 13, Roman, 10, and Ignatius, 6.

Cate and her husband Andrew married in 1997 Photo: Getty Images

The 45-year-old has spoken about balancing being a mom and an A-list Hollywood actress. "All I can think about is what I've gained," she told the Times Online back in March 2010.

Cate brought her son Ignatius to an event recently Photo: Getty Images

She continued, "I've had to say no to things because I was pregnant, but then I had a baby, so it didn't seem like a sacrifice. I'm quite fatalistic — if something doesn't happen, then something else will."

Cate was all smiles at the Cinderella premiere Photo: Getty Images

Her successful career is only matched by her incredible marriage. She married her playwright-director husband in 1997 and has spoken about the importance of family. "It has to work for my family, otherwise I can't do the job," she added to the Times Online.

Cate played the evil stepmother alongside Lily James Photo: Getty Images

Cate's been hard at work recently working on the new Cinderella movie being released this month. We only hope she saved some of her costumes for her little girl!