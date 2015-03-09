Hillary and Chelsea Clinton command Miami crowd

Like mother, like daughter! Chelsea Clinton joined her mom Hillary on stage Saturday to show her support during the Clinton Global Initiative meeting at the University of Miami.

Chelsea proved that like her political parents Hillary and former President Bill Clinton, she too can command a crowd. The 35-year-old acted as the host of the event and took part in several other engagements throughout the weekend. The new mom even joked with the students that she hoped they would come to all the speaker sessions— “not just the ones where my dad will be on stage.”

And Chelsea, ever the pro, also had the perfect response when she was asked the big question on everyone's mind — will her mom run in 2016? “You know, I’m so grateful my mom is my mom and I’m her daughter,” she told Fusion’s Alicia Menendez. “And I know she’s always made the right decisions for herself in our family and in our country. And I don’t know what she’s going to decide. But whatever it is, it will be the right decision for her and for all of us.”

Hillary also chose to focus on the goals of the foundation. She said, "Whether it's civil rights, women's rights, or LGBT rights, we are counting on all of you to pave the way."

She also encouraged students to take action on some of the Millennial generations biggest concerns such as the future of energy, the power of big data to address global challenges, and peace-building in the Middle East and North Africa.

One thing that was clear was the close mother-daughter bond that the two shared. Hillary, who donned a green overcoat and black pants warmly embraced Chelsea on stage.

We bet it is a matter of time before we see Chelsea's daughter Charlotte up there with them!