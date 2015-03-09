Watch a 12-year-old Ryan Gosling break it down in MC Hammer pants

Could Ryan Gosling be any cuter?! On Sunday, the hunky actor took to Twitter to acknowledge his impressive dancing skills from a 1992 recital.

Ryan showed off his amazing dance moves in a video from 1992 Photo: YouTube

"Obviously I peaked early," wrote Ryan. "Thank you @JaneChupick and twitter for the check up from the neck up."

The now 34-year-old donned baggy white MC Hammer pants and a purple top while dancing along with seven girls. He showed off all his moves including some hip gyrating and hopping on one foot all to the tune of "All Night Long [Touch Me]" by British singer Cathy Dennis.

Ryan is known for being a Hollywood heartthrob Photo: Getty Images



Clearly charismatic and talented from a young age, the actor landed a spot on the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 before becoming a megastar. He starred in the romantic film The Notebook in 2004 with Rachel McAdams, whom he dated for about two years.

Eva and Ryan welcomed a baby girl this past fall Photo: Getty Images

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 2006 and has more than two dozen film credits to his name including A Place Beyond the Pines, which is how he met partner Eva Mendes. The couple welcomed a baby daughter Esmeralda in September.

Maybe he'll teach his daughter some moves!

Watch Ryan dancing his heart out below: