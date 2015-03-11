Elizabeth Hurley rates ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant a 10 for what?

First Hugh Grant was in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live to dish about his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley. On Tuesday, it was The Royals star’s turn to share her thoughts about him, and boy did she!

What are you smiling about, Elizabeth? Photo: courtesy of WWHL

In the fun, revealing game of "Plead the Fifth", host Andy Cohen asked the actress why their relationship failed. “Well he remains my best friend to this day, but I say this… he used to really annoy me,” she admitted. “I mean, I love him, but he’s very annoying.”

Her friends even had a nickname for his crankiness. “My friends used to call him Grumplestiltskin,” she shared. “He is grumpy.”

But she stayed with The Notting Hill star for over a decade and during the game it was apparent why. When Andy asked her how the actor was under the sheets, she replied without hesitation, “Oh really, a 10! I was with him for 13 years.”

Ironically, it was that exact subject that Hugh said was one of the reasons their relationship ended during his visit on February 18. He told Andy, “The sex bit probably fizzled out.” He also did say that the two remain the best of friends — phew!

Elizabeth and Hugh were together for 13 years Photo: Getty Images

Andy then took it many notches up and asked the 49-year-old to play a game of "Shag, Marry, Kill" with real British royals. Before she could answer, fellow guest Tony Danza joked about her having to return home one day. But, ever the sport, she said, “I would marry Prince Charles, misbehave with Prince Harry and I’d have to kill Prince William.”

Looks like Prince Charles has a big fan in Elizabeth. Having worked with him for some of his charities, she has nothing but praise for the future King of England. “He’s a very nice man. Beautifully dressed,” she explained. “Very, very charming. I think he’s fab.”

Here is hoping her character Queen Helena finds herself a Charles on the E! show The Royals, which premieres March 15!