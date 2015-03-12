'Insurgent' star Shailene Woodley: 'I’m all-loving'

Shailene Woodley loves hard and she isn’t afraid to let the world know. “I’m all-loving,” she says in the April issue of ELLE. “I fall in love with people based on who they are.”

The busy 23-year-old actress, who can be seen next in Insurgent alongside Kate Winslet, Theo James and Ansel Elgort, continues as she holds her arms out demonstrating, “I never want to love like this.” Shailene then goes on to thrust her arms behind her back, “I always want to love like this.”

Shailene shows off her toned figure in Mugler Photo: Michael Thompson for ELLE

Known for her great hugs, it is no wonder these are her sentiments. “Heart centered, like, ‘This is who I am! And I love you if you love me for who this person is,” she explains. “And if not, I’ll still love you, but I ain’t fallin’ in love with you!’”

And though she just smiled when asked if she is currently in love, her approach to exactly that is perfect. She says: “When you’re truly in love, for me, it’s...you’re my lighthouse! You’re somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you’ve got my f--kin’ back.... You also love me whole, wild, and free. You let me do me, and I’m gonna let you do you! And I’ll be the home that you return to.”

Growing up in Simi Valley, California, the Divergent star credits her family for this foundation. Even though her parents are divorced, they get along. “I was born into a family of warriors, really strong people,” she mentions. “I have a family who every day strives to do the right thing.”

Shailene with costar Theo James on the Wednesday's London carpet Photo: Getty Images

One family member in particular who holds a big place in Shailene’s heart is her grandmother. “One day I was having one of my teenage crises, when you think everything’s falling apart — your estrogen and progesterone are freaking out,” she states. “And she said, ‘Shai, the most important thing in life is self-love. You’ve gotta take care of yourself. You’ve got to take care of yourself, and you gotta live from your deep heart.’”

That saying stuck with her and for Shailene, the meaning is simple. “What I’ve come to determine in my life is that my deep heart is my — it’s my compassion, empathy and intuition.”

The always smiley and down-to-earth brunette adds: “Because your intuition never wants to be mean to somebody. You intuitively know that another human being on this planet is hurting just as badly as you may be. The way that they express themselves could be rude or seen as douchey or whatnot. But maybe they’re scared, or had no one there to support them.”

Photo: Michael Thompson for ELLE

Shailene had and still has her grandma. She says with a bright expression, “My Grams is the most banging 69-year-old I’ve ever met in my life. She’s so fit. She’s so rad!”

For the full story, please pick up the April issue of ELLE.