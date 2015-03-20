12 times Lily James looked like a real life princess

Lily James is clearly a costume designer's dream, looking effortlessly stunning in era-chic pieces while playing Lady Rose in Downtown Abbey and now pretty as a princess as Ella in Cinderella. Luckily for red carpet watchers everywhere, her real life red carpet styles are every bit as glamorous.

Lily posed with costar Richard Madden in London on March 19 Photo: Getty Images

As she travels the world promoting the Disney film, each outfit the 25-year-old star dons is better than the next. Lily told March’s InStyle, “I have to get dresses for 12 premieres.” She first took our breath away during the Berlin Film Festival where she wore a gorgeous, strapless light pink gown from Christian Dior. Also in Berlin, she showed off a more casual but equally sophisticated look in Mary Katrantzou for the photo call.

Making her way next to Moscow in mid-February, Lily’s Nicholas Oak’s pearl-embellished dress turned heads. Just two days later, she was back in Europe for a premiere and photo call in Milan, Italy. There, the British beauty chose designers Erdem and Gucci. She paired each of these dresses with Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin heels respectively.

Lily stunned in Erdem in Milan Photo: Getty Images

On March 1, Lily wore her glitziest dress yet on the Los Angeles carpet. For the Hollywood premiere, her Elie Saab Couture dress was fit for Cinderella. Even her Christian Louboutin pink heels would compete with any glass slipper.

Down in Mexico City, the stunner took more fashion risks. She wore a Mary Katrantzou dress again for a photo call and wore a Prada sleeveless number to the premiere. The star had fun twirling her gown around on the carpet.

In New York City, for several appearances, her looks were sleek and simple but still held our attention. At the Cinema Society screening on March 8, Lily chose a cranberry colored Dolce & Gabbana dress that she paired with open-toe heels from Stuart Weitzman, who also hosted the fete.

Lastly, for an AOL Build speaker series, she was monochromatic in white. The skirt and shirt combo were perfect for a day event in Manhattan. Lily then made her way to Toronto and London for the last couple of premieres. Her Balenciaga dress on the London carpet was the perfect way for this princess to finish her world tour.

