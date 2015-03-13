Cressida Bonas shows off her dance moves for Mulberry

Cressida Bonas can move! The up-and-coming actress is quickly taking over Hollywood with her good looks and critically acclaimed acting chops, but Prince Harry's ex has another talent she recently shared with the world: dancing.

Cressida can often be seen gracing the red carpet Photo: Getty Images

In a new video by fashion house Mulberry, the 26-year-old is seen impressively dancing through a stunning country house in the new Buttercup Dress from the Spring Summer 2015 collection. The brand referred to Cressida as the company's muse and cast her in the 30-second film as part of the "From England With Love" project after watching the video of her final dance from her time at Leeds.

Cressida has some quite impressive dance moves Photo: Mulberry

"It was great to be approached for the project and develop ideas with Mulberry," Cressida said of filming the spot. "I loved the story and the attitude they wanted to convey. Our team wanted the girl in the film to have energy and fun, with the curiosity to explore which draws her up the stairs and into the mirrored room."

Watch the entire video below:

Cressida worked with choreographer Martin Joyce and director Ivana Bobic, who said that she "is a free-spirited Mulberry Girl, but with an inner strength that really comes through."

The natural performer, who recently admitted she is "paralyzingly" shy, appeared on stage to rave reviews in the hit play There's a Monster in the Lake and is set to make her film debut in Harvey Weinstein’s Tulip Fever, alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Cara Delevingne.

The actress was seen holding acting books proving she takes her work seriously Photo: Getty Images

Harvey even recently said, "People will see what a fantastic actress she is. It will be the first of many roles for her." Always a passion of hers, Cressida opted to pursue acting on her own without the help of her wealthy parents.

And the hard work is certainly paying off. After graduating from Leeds University with a degree in dance, the young actress continued her training at The Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in Greenwich.

Glad the world can now see her talents.