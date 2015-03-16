Kim Kardashian and Kanye West consider using a surrogate

Kim Kardashian revealed in Sunday's premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she and husband Kanye West are eagerly trying to have baby number two. And in a post-episode preview for the season, the reality star admitted they are considering using a surrogate after having trouble conceiving.

Kim and Kanye have been trying for a second child Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old was very candid on the show admitting she was having sex "500 times a day" and was told by her doctor to lie down for 10-20 minutes afterward to help with the conception process. In clips from upcoming episodes Kim can be seen talking about her fertility struggles.

Already mom to daughter North, Kim's desperation was evident on the season 10 opener as she openly tracked her cycle, discussed having sex with Kanye in the bathroom at a photo shoot, and audiences even got to see her visiting a fertility specialist.

Kim mentioned that a psychic told her she will have a boy Photo: Getty Images

"It's so frustrating," Kim said on the show after telling the family that she wasn't pregnant that month after trying. "I'm exhausted, and I think I'm just really making this all about the wrong things. I'm forcing it. We just need to relax and we just need to not stress over it, not plan so much and just go with the flow."

Sister Khloe also was very open about her fertility struggle when married to Lamar Odom and discussed it on the family's reality show as well. Kim is envious of big sister Kourtney who recently welcomed her third child Reign with partner Scott Disick. “It’s so frustrating. Kourtney just sneezes and gets pregnant," Kim explained on the show. "Like, not everyone is like that. It’s going to take work, and I have to work hard at it."

There is no denying Kim and Kanye's love for each other Photo: Getty Images



If Kim does choose to go with a surrogate, she would join a long list of celebrities who have also gone this route. Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Fallon, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Jessica Parker have all shared their stories using surrogates.

Surrogate or not, there is no denying how in love Kim and Kanye are as the rapper posted several shots of Kim on Twitter on Monday. Along with one of the outtakes from her naked photo shoot for him, he wrote, "I'm so lucky."



Meanwhile, Kris and Bruce Jenner were also were dealing with their own issues regarding their lack of action in the bedroom on the show. The former Olympian's sons threw a “Bruce On The Loose” party for their newly single dad and invited family and friends over to his Malibu bachelor pad. Kris also comments on how she needs to have sex as it has been a while for the new divorcee. Her girls threw her an Hawaiian-themed 'Kris J needs a lay' party at her home.

We can surely expect more candid moments every week from this family. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!