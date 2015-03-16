Swoon! Ryan Gosling helps out with a couple's proposal

Ever the romantic, Ryan Gosling was part of a proposal this weekend, but it wasn't with partner Eva Mendes. The hunky actor watched on as a woman asked her girlfriend to marry her while at the premiere of Lost River at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

The 34-year-old actor/director, who was joined by his cast including Eva, took time to have a Q&A segment with the audience after the screening. About 10 minutes in, one of the questions quickly turned to a marriage proposal.

Ryan handed over his microphone to help a woman propose to his girlfriend Photo: Getty Images

"I want the rest of my life to be with you," the woman said. Recognizing what was happening, Ryan quickly handed the microphone to the couple that had been together for 11 years. Her girlfriend said yes, and Ryan congratulated the happy duo. Eva, Saoirse Ronan and Ben Mendelsohn applauded the newly engaged couple.

The proposal came during Ryan's Q&A segment at the SXSW festival Photo: Getty Images

After solidifying his role as the king of romance films for his appearance in The Notebook , many have looked to Ryan as a beacon of romantic behavior. He's been seen heroically breaking up street fights, playing with puppies and babies on set and taking his girlfriends on Disneyland dates.

Ryan and Eva have been together since meeting on set in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Now, as a new father to daughter Esmeralda, many are hoping Ryan will propose to Eva, his partner and mother of his child after several years of dating. When the time comes, it's unlikely it will be quite as public as the one in Texas. The pair met in 2011 on the set of the movie The Place Beyond The Pines and have kept their relationship private.

They rarely comment on their status and maintain a very private relationship out of the public eye, but Ryan did acknowledge his leading ladies. He said, "I have lots of complicated, amazing women in my life, and that's increasing."

