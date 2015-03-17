​Scott Disick enters rehab: 'I'm ready to truly remedy this struggle'

Reality-TV star Scott Disick has been open with his substance abuse problems for years, even airing some particularly low points in his life on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But after a weekend of partying, the long-term partner of Kourtney Kardashian has made the decision to enter rehab in Costa Rica.

Scott hosted a party in Atlantic City on Saturday night Photo: Getty Images

"I realize my issues are bigger than me," the 31-year-old said in a statement. "And I'm ready to truly remedy this struggle I continue to battle." This decision comes just days after Scott did a nightclub appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "Scott was drinking tequila and spraying the crowd with champagne," an eyewitness tells HELLO!. "He stayed out until 3:30 a.m. before heading back to his hotel room with friends."

The reality star partied until early morning hours on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

He will be staying at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Lorena, Guanacaste, according to People magazine, and will undergo Iboga treatment. The process involves roots from a small African tree that supposedly help people battle addiction.

The father of three has publicly battled with his demons and had a particularly hard year after losing both of his parents within months of each other. "The whole family is so devastated and Scott is beside himself," a source told E! News at the time of his father Jeffrey's death. "Scott is an only child with no remaining family."

Kourtney and Scott have three children together Photo: Getty Images

Shortly after the tragic news, Scott had a less than enthusiastic response to Kourtney saying she was pregnant with their third child on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He was then treated for alcohol poisoning in June while filming Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons and entered rehab in Connecticut shortly after for a few days.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has yet to comment on the situation and even posted photos on Instagram Monday showing her filming scenes for their new season.