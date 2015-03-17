Shailene Woodley stuns in sexy black dress at 'Insurgent' premiere

It seemed like all of Hollywood came out for the premiere of Insurgent on Monday in New York City! Star Shailene Woodley was joined by Octavia Spencer, Ashley Judd, Suki Waterhouse and many more.

Photo: Getty Images

The leading lady showed up in a slinky black Ralph Lauren dress with a plunging neckline. While she says co-star Ansel Elgort "never once wanted her sexually," we're pretty sure the 23-year-old's racy frock that featured a high slit turned some heads. She paired the outfit with Stuart Weitzman heels, a gold pendant necklace and bangle, and kept her hair simple.

Photo: Getty Images

Another sexy star of the night was Suki Waterhouse. The model and girlfriend of Bradley Cooper donned a lace Reem Acra gown with a sequined nude top and tulle skit. The low-cut neckline and side cut-outs added that sultry touch that seemed to be a theme of the night. Playing one of Tris' (Shailene Woodley) fellow initiates, this is one of the 22-year-old's first major movie roles since her appearance in Love, Rosie.

Photo: Getty Images

Clearly Ashley Judd was on board with the daring fashion. The acclaimed actress wore a purple floral gown complete with embellishments and a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz chose a shorter option. Her sequined strapless mini-dress featured a stunning floor-length black cape that drew a lot of attention.

Photo: Getty Images

And the men looked handsome in their own right. Miles Teller, who plays the villain Peter, looked dashing in his suit with his best accessory, his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry .

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, which also stars Kate Winslet as the evil Jeanine Matthews, will hit theaters on March 20.

Photo: Getty Images