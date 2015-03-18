Hilaria Baldwin lets little Carmen stroll the streets with own stroller

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Carmen is prepping for the arrival of her future little brother. The 19-month-old was spotted pushing her own stroller on Tuesday as her smiling mom watched on.

Pregnant Hilaria watches daughter Carmen in the streets of New York Photo: Getty Images

The little tot was having a blast taking care of her two baby dolls while her mom kept a watchful eye as she navigated the streets of New York. The 31-year-old, who is six months pregnant with her second child, looked effortlessly chic in knee-length leggings, a grey cardigan, green and white scarf and grey moccasins.

The mom is all smiles with daughter Carmen Photo: Getty Images

Showing she's taking after her Hollywood parents, Carmen looked just as fashionable. She wore a pink jacket, tights and shoes, but opted for blue denim shorts, a white furry hood and green hair bow.

Hilaria posted a picture of Carmen meeting up with father Alec Photo: Instagram

And avid yogi and blogger, Hilaria has become known for posting many pictures to Instagram showing off her flexibility and happy family. She and her 56-year-old husband announced they were expecting baby no. 2 on January 1 and shortly after revealed they were having a boy. Since then the social media maven has documented her pregnancy and diet regularly to her 81,000 followers.

The mom to be isn't afraid to show off her growing baby bump Photo: Instagram

Hilaria and Alec met in the summer of 2011 at Pure Food and Wine, a restaurant in New York City. Alec told the New York Times he gave his future wife his number, and the two played phone tag until they finally arranged a time to meet for dinner. They later got engaged in April 2012 and on June 30th of that year they married before welcoming baby Carmen in August of 2013.