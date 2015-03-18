'Delighted' Jude Law becomes a father for the fifth time

Jude Law is a dad again! A rep for the actor confirmed that he will be a father for the fifth time after welcoming a baby girl with ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding.





Jude Law has become a father for the fifth time Photo: Getty Images

The 42-year-old dated the singer briefly last year and they spent six weeks together in the Czech Republic while he was filming. The 23-year-old is known as Cat Cavelli and has been promoted by blogger Perez Hilton. "Take Demi Lovato, add some British coolness, some Madonna Frozen, some Laura Mvula and a whole lot of drum 'n bass awesomeness and you have Cruel Melody by Cat Cavelli," the blogger wrote in 2013.

Love these girlies and the rest :) thankyou for such a lovely weekend xx pic.twitter.com/I8IBKzakIn — Cat Cavelli(harding) (@CatCavelli) January 27, 2015



Though the couple has since split, the rep confirms that both parents are "delighted and continue to ask that their privacy and that of their child be respected." When the news was announced in October, the rep announced the two had plans to happily co-parent despite then end of their relationship.

"I can confirm that Jude Law and Catherine Harding are expecting a child together in the spring", read the statement released at the time. "Whilst they are no longer in a relationship, they are both wholeheartedly committed to raising their child."

After the announcement of the pregnancy, Catherine moved to London from Hollywood and celebrated her future daughter by having a pink-themed baby shower with a group of girlfriends.

Jude can often be seen playing with his kids Photo: Getty Images

Jude takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously and is seen as a very hands-on dad. He has three children with former wife Sadie Frost — Rafferty, 18, Iris, 14, and 12-year-old Rudy and a five-year-old daughter Sophia, from his relationship with Samantha Burke.