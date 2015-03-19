Liza Minnelli enters treatment for substance abuse

Liza Minnelli has been admitted to an undisclosed treatment facility for substance abuse, her rep has confirmed. The actress has openly battled similar issues and has sought treatment in the past marking her ongoing attempt to stay sober.

Liza has entered a treatment facility for substance abuse Photo: Getty Images

"Considering she's doing so well, we expect that she'll be released shortly," said Scott Gorenstein, a spokesperson for Liza. "Liza Minnelli has valiantly battled substance abuse over the years and whenever she has needed to seek treatment she has done so."

In 1984, the Cabaret star was treated for addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs after the death of her mother Judy Garland. And court papers revealed that alcohol contributed to her divorce from her fourth husband, David Gest, in 2002.

The star attended the Oscars in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

The 69-year-old has struggled in the past year after undergoing back surgery in September to heal an injury that kept her off the stage for most of the year and even prevented her from attending Joan Rivers' funeral.

Liza is best know for her role in the film version of Cabaret Photo: Getty Images

But Liza's incredible talents have often publicly overshadowed any personal demons. She is one of the few artists to win an Oscar, a Tony, an Emmy and a Grammy. And she will forever be cemented in film history for her role as cabaret singer Sally Bowles in the 1972 film version of Cabaret.