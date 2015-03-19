'Game of Thrones' stars nearly unrecognizable at season 5 premiere party

They may be on one of TV's hottest shows, but the cast of Game of Thrones looked almost unrecognizable at the season 5 premiere at the Tower of London on Wednesday. From plunging necklines to dapper tuxedos, the acting bunch was a far cry from their medieval fantasy personas.

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Dormer, a.k.a. Margaery Tyrell, turned heads in a navy gown that featured a daring neckline almost reaching her belly button. The outfit, which is better suited for Hollywood than Westeros, was finished off with a long delicate necklace and several rings.

Photo: Getty Images

Though Gwendoline Christie plays a warrior in the series, she took on a more regal look in a floor-length cream cape with black edging, which she paired with a pair of black pants. The actress teased fans about the upcoming season, telling the Daily Express, "In season 5 we're going to see certain characters come to the forefront and explode in your face. She doesn't have an ego. She's all honor if you cut through her, like an honor cheese. A delicious cheese!"

Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile Rebecca Ferguson, Sophie Turner and Natalie Emmanuel also wowed on the red carpet. Rebecca looked incredible in a sequined skirt and flowing burgundy shirt after giving birth to daughter Arabella just four months ago. Both Sophie and Natalie opted for black attire, one a backless number and the other a simple jumpsuit.

Photo: Getty Images

But it wasn't just the girls that stole the show. Kit Harrington, who plays fan favorite Jon Snow, had his modern take on a suit, opting for a burgundy shirt and dark suit as he walked the red carpet. He too revealed details about the new season. "It's a real shocker this season," he said. "I think it goes story season then shocking season — this is one is shocking."

Photo: Getty Images

Another handsome gentleman was Michel Huisman, who only debuted in the show in the most recent season. Looking like a Hollywood actor on the red carpet, he said he only gets recognized if he's in costume.

Photo: Getty Images

The event, which featured bonfires and giant projections of dragons, was overall a huge success having hundred of fans gather in costume to watch the arrivals. The crowd excitedly watched the first episode along with the cast, some of which were also seeing it for the first time.