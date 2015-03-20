Kristin Scott Thomas receives her damehood from Queen Elizabeth

It's an honor few receive, but Kristin Scott Thomas is one of the lucky few to have collected her damehood. She received the recognition from the Queen on Thursday at Buckingham Palace.

Kristin received her damehood Thursday Photo: Getty Images

The actress, who will play Britain's monarch in The Audience in the West End starting in April, not only received the honor from Her Majesty, but also words of advice on her new role. The Queen said that taking over from Dame Helen Mirren will be "quite challenging."

Helen Miren had been playing the Queen in the West End play Photo: Getty Images

The 54-year-old, who wore a navy coat and matching hat, went on to describe her conversation with the Queen saying, "She asked me what I was doing next, so I had to tell her and she said it would be quite a challenge."

Throughout her 31-year career, Kristin has starred in hits such as The English Patient and The Other Boleyn Girl and was awarded with an OBE in 2003.

Angelina Jolie received her damehood in October Photo: Getty Images

And she's not the only celebrity to have received her damehood recently. Angelina Jolie received the honor in October. "The audience itself between Miss Jolie and the Queen was private," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time. "Her Majesty presented her with the insignia in its box. Mr. Pitt and the rest of the family were introduced to the Queen afterwards, however." Angela Lansbury was named a dame last year as well.