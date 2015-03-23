Russell Crowe admits he is still in love with ex Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe hasn't rule out a reconciliation with his estranged wife Danielle Spencer. The Australian star split from Danielle in 2012 after nine years of marriage, but have remained on very good terms since their separation.



In an interview withThe Sunday Times, Russell spoke sweetly about his former partner. "I've loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 – that's never going to change – and that's one of those things where I stare at her and go, 'How did this fail?' I still can't work it out, becausemy feelings for her have never changed," he said.

Russell Crowe has said he still loves estranged wife Danielle Spencer Photo: Getty Images

Asked whether the couple, who have never divorced, could rekindle their romance, Russell replied, "Once I commit to something, I stick with it, so you never know."

Russell and Danielle are often seen together with their sonsTennyson, eight, and 11-year-old Charles. "For me the most important thing is for my kids to see that their parents are still a parental unit and that we're still friends and there's a lot of affection there, so it's the way to go," Danielle told the Sydney Morning Herald last year. "Obviously it's very challenging for him to deal with, and very challenging for me to deal with, but I guess in some ways keeping under the radar is good for my kids."

Russell Crowe with his two sons at the premiere of The Water Diviner in December Photo: Getty Images



Russell is currently promoting his latest film, The Water Diviner, which tells the story on a father’s desperate plight to find his sons in the aftermath of the Battle of Gallipolo in 1919. Danielle, Tennyson and Charlie were by his sidewhen he attended the movie's world premiere in Sydney back in December.



Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the screening, Russell – who also directed the film – said it felt "really good" to have his family in tow. "Hopefully they don't get too freaked out because it is a pretty serious story," he told theDaily Mail Australia of his boys. "They've seen enough of it to know how heavy it is. It's a very serious subject, but it's stuff that I think that they should learn and I'm absolutely willing to discuss with them whatever parts of the movie come up."