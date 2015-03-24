'Game of Thrones' red carpet: Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and more

It was all about showing off their edgy side as the cast of Game of Thrones attended the season five premiere party of their hit HBO show at the San Francisco Opera House in California on Monday. From uniquely patterned dresses to sheer paneled frocks, the ladies of Westeros looked nothing like their fantastical characters.

And one young starlet who stole the show in terms of fashion was 17-year-old Maisie Williams, who popped on the carpet in a sleeveless pink sequined dress, which she paired with a disco ball purse. This unique accessory was planned to grab attention. “It’s helpful to have a handbag that’s a bit crazy, or shoes that have kiwis on them or something, because it distracts," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I like shocking people."

On screen, the actress plays Arya Stark, who is typically wearing brown solider-like clothing, which is a far cry from her dazzling look on the red carpet. Maisie showed off her large accessory along with matching metallic high heels.

Sophie Turner, who play's Arya's sister Sansa, proved she had a sexy side by wearing an off-the-shoulder, knee-length dress that featured a red, white and green pattern. The 19-year-old completed the look with a pair of white heels.

The other GOT ladies displayed their fashion sense as well. Emilia Clarke looked stunning in a short-sleeved floor-length black satin gown with a matching black belt and bright red lipstick. Meanwhile Nathalie Emmanuel and Carice van Houten chose pops of color for their ensembles at the celebration for the acclaimed series.

Of course, the men of the show rocked the red carpet too. Peter Dinklage looked handsome in a grey suit, but showed his edgy side by pairing it with a leather jacket. Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Jones and Jerome Flynn proved that navy suits are trendy as all the men opted for the style.

As the celebrations continue, fans eagerly await for the show to premiere on April 12.

