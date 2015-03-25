Celine Dion opens up about husband's throat cancer battle

Celine Dion shed tears as she spoke candidly about her husband René Angélil's difficult battle with throat cancer. The famed singer became understandably emotional as she opened up about taking time off to nurse René, speaking during a heart-wrenching interview with ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts.



"He can't eat, so I feed him," Celine said of her 73-year-old husband and manager. "He's got a feeding tube. I have to feed him three times a day." The 46-year-old added: "I do this myself. And so I feed my husband and I feed my kids."

Celine Dion was left in tears as she spoke about her husband's cancer battle Photo: Getty Images

The couple, who have been married since 1994, have three sons together; 14-year-old Rene-Charles, and four-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

On August 13, 2014, Celine released a statement to fans confirming she was leaving her Vegas residency to care for her spouse. "I want to devote every ounce of my strength and energy to my husband's healing, and to do so, it's important for me to dedicate this time to him and our children," she said.

This was her second leave from performing after first taking care of her husband when he was diagnosed in 1999. But the "Because You Loved Me" singer confirmed last week that she will resume her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in late August with a revamped show. "I also want to apologize to all my fans everywhere, for inconveniencing them, and I thank them so much for their love and support."

Celine Dion has confirmed she will resume her Las Vegas residency later this year Photo: Getty Images



"It is very emotional for me, and I'm anticipating the emotions to grow even more as the date gets closer," Celine told People magazine of her Vegas return. She said her fans had been a big source of comfort. "It's very touching," she added. "Every night is a new show… I promise there will be high, happy notes."

"We are taking it one day at a time," the brave star added. "But we are choosing to live," she added.

Watch the emotional interview below:



World News Videos | US News Videos