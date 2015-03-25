Sarah Jessica Parker multitasks while watching New York Rangers with her son

Sarah Jessica Parker spent the eve before her 50th birthday with her son James Wilkie at Madison Square Garden, cheering on the New York Rangers as they took on the Los Angeles Kings. Seated one row behind Tom Hanks, the mother of three had a blast.

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Sometimes though, even in the craziest of settings, you just can’t stop reading a really good book. The shoe designer was spotted stealing away moments to put her nose back in Astonish Me by New York Times bestselling author Maggie Shipstead. An onlooker tells HELLO!, "She was reading during the game, but it was very brief. She posed that way while her friend took cell phone pictures."

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The Sex and the City starlet was also the most popular gal in the arena as NASCAR racer Jeff Gordon and his wife Ingrid Vandebosch came to say hello. The couple gave her a warm embrace. Upon arrival to MSG, SJP Instagrammed a picture of the scoreboard. She captioned it, “Let the games begin. RANGERS! X sj.”

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

James Wilkie, 12, is a huge Rangers fan and that surely seemed to rub off on his mom. Two weeks ago, she snapped a photo of her son in the team’s jersey and wrote, “Morning, noon and night its [sp] @nyrangers for @wilkie1028. He says they are going all the way. All Parker-Brodericks rooting.”

Morning,noon and night its @nyrangers for @wilkie1028 He says they are going all the way. All Parker-Brodericks rooting. X sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Mar 8, 2015 at 10:24am PDT



Despite the mother and son duo’s efforts to root for the home team, they lost to the Kings 4-2. Regardless, it was an eye-opening evening both on the ice and in the book.

