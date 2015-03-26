Christina Hendricks is belle of the ball at 'Mad Men' celebration

Known for her standout style both on-screen and off, Christina Hendricks wowed again at the Black & Red Ball-themed Mad Men finale celebration on Wednesday. Her co-stars January Jones and Jon Hamm, who recently caught public attention with his admission that he completed 30 days in rehab, joined the actress for the star-studded affair held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images

The buxom beauty made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet wearing an oversized, evergreen gown that featured a delicate butterfly print around the hem and a detachable skirt, transforming it into a sleek fishtail dress. The 39-year-old, who plays Joan Holloway on the hit AMC TV show, added a bit of sparkle to her look with diamond jewelry and a pop of color with red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images

A more demure January opted for a red and black color-blocked dress with sequins and sheer sleeves. The 37-year-old kept it simple by wearing her hair pulled back and no jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Another star to catch the attention of many was Jon Hamm, who gave quotes to Australian magazine TV Week about how it had been a difficult 24 hours for him since going public with his secret rehab stint. “I’ve been very fortunate that throughout the most recent 24-hour period. I’ve had a lot of family and friends support me," the 44-year-old said. “Life throws a lot at you sometimes and you have to deal with it as much as you can."

Photo: Getty Images

Despite his recent troubles, the actor who plays the lead role of Don Draper, looked happy and handsome in a black tuxedo and cream dinner jacket with a black bowtie.

The themed event encouraged guests to wear outfits inspired by the period of the show and even the invitations featured pocket squares for men and scarves for women designed by the series designer Janie Bryant. The souvenirs were in line with the theme that included martini glasses and fedoras.

These stunning looks come just days after the cast walked the red carpet at the New York premiere party marking a series of last appearances as a group as the final episodes of Mad Men season 7 premiere on April 5.

For more photos from the premiere click on the picture below:

Photo: Getty Images