Joan Collins made dame by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

That's Dame Joan Collins to you! Prince Charles presented the 81-year-old with her damehood on Thursday at Buckingham Palace. Joan was given the honor for her services to acting and charity.

The actress was accompanied by her daughter Tara Newley and husband Percy Gibson. Joan, who received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1997, wore a cream knee-length dress and matching cape for the special occasion and accessorized her look with a similarly hued hat with black netting and statement earrings.

Joan Collins was made a dame by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images



On Wednesday, the Dynasty star tweeted her excitement about the forthcoming ceremony. "Only one more day before my investiture as Dame!" she wrote. "I'm super excited." She also took to Twitter after to share with her fans a sweet and well-deserved treat. Joan captioned the dessert photo, "Just been made a dame!!! Having a fab lunch now."

Just been made a dame!!! Having fab lunch now!  pic.twitter.com/x011Z247Sl — Joan Collins (@joancollinsobe) March 26, 2015



In January, Joan spoke to our sister publication in the U.K., HELLO! about how she and her husband Percy had celebrated hearing about the prestigious honor. "We took 14 of our closest friends to the Wolseley restaurant in London," she explained. "And I have to make a public apology to the other diners there that night if our loud renditions of There's Nothing Like a Dame disturbed them!"





Dame Joan Collins with her daughter Tara Newley Photo: Getty Images



Speaking shortly after it was announced she had been included on the Queen's honors list, Joan released a statement saying: "It is humbling to receive this level of recognition from my Queen and country, and I am thrilled and truly grateful."



London-born Joan rose to fame in 1952 when she landed her first major role in I Believe in You. In 1981, she joined the cast of glamorous Dynasty as Blake Harrington's vengeful ex-wife Alexis.



More recently Joan has had roles in Benidorm and E!'s new fictional drama The Royals, in which she plays the Queen Mother.