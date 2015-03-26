Taylor Swift spends time with Calvin Harris in Nashville

Taylor Swift has been quite the jetsetter bouncing around from Los Angeles to Britain, and now she is back in Nashville. This time, she has had company while returning to the city where it all began.

One excited fan spotted Taylor with music producer/DJ Calvin Harris out and about, and it naturally ended up on social media. On Twitter, fan Adhan Pearl showed them both smiling as they spoke to a young girl and captioned it, "Cute overload."

Ship Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris af. Cute overload.  pic.twitter.com/R7gUkchZby — Adhan (@AdhanPearl) March 26, 2015

The good looking duo were coordinated in grey and black ensembles. Taylor showed off her long legs in a black mini skirt and booties, while Calvin was dressed down in a T-shirt and jeans. It is not known what they were doing in Nashville, but Taylor being spotted out with a guy can only mean one thing — they are dating. (because no woman can just be friends with a man.)

While the talented musicians could be working on a song together, they were first seen around each other in February at the Brit Awards. Not long after, Taylor made her way to Las Vegas with besties Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and the Haim sisters for a fun night out as Calvin deejayed at Hakkasan.





Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were first spotted together at the Brit Awards Photo: Getty Images

Calvin, 31, who also made headlines for his ab-tastic photos for Emporio Armani, is newly single after his seven-month relationship with model Aarika Wolf ended in February. Confirming the split, a source told The Sun: "Calvin and Aarika split around the time of the Brits last month. They were both into each other for a long time but it just didn't work out and they'll stay friends." Before Aarika, Calvin dated Rita Ora.

Calvin showed off his great physique for Emporio Armani ads Photo: Emporio Armani

Meanwhile Taylor has not been linked publicly to anyone in quite a bit. "I'll probably be single," the "Shake It Off" singer told The Telegraph, when asked what she thinks her life will be like when she turns 30. "No one is going to sign up for [being in a relationship with Taylor] and everything that goes with it."

We can think of a few guys who would be happy to!