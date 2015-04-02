Vacation like Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson: 10 celebrity favorite hotels

When Hollywood's stars go on vacation, they go all out. From private jets to chartered yachts, celebrities know how to travel in style. And once they get to their destination, a plethora of top-notch hotels await them.

Fans often get a glimpse of how their favorite stars travel via their social media accounts. Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson are two of the ladies who don't mind giving some insight into their much needed getaways with their to-die-for bikini bodies.

Jessica Alba looks chic at the airport Photo: Getty Images

So, what does it take to be a celeb-worthy inn? Whether it's a 24-hour personal butler or secluded beachfront villas, these accommodations are nothing short of five-stars. Stars like Jennifer Aniston head to the One & Only Palmilla in Mexico regularly to enjoy their incredible Pacific Ocean views with amazing one-on-one service to match.

The One & Only Palmilla is the perfect getaway for Jennifer Aniston Photo: One & Only Palmilla

When it comes to making quick trips to New York or Los Angeles for business, the stars always check in to the Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan and L'Ermitage in Beverly Hills. Both feature decadent dining options and spa services to unwind after a long day on set or in the recording studio.

Kate Hudson enters The Greenwich Hotel in New York City Photo: Getty Images

And even when it comes to celebrating some of the most important moments in their lives, stars like Lindsay Ellingson and George Clooney rely on the world's most luxurious resorts to take care of their every need. The Victoria's Secret model chose The Inn at Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, a Montage Resort in South Carolina to host her wedding, while the hunky actor selected the Belmond Cipriani in Venice, Italy for his highly anticipated nuptials.

George and Amal used the Belmond Cipriani as home base for their wedding in Venice Photo: Getty Images

So, if you're planning your next adventure and want to live like the A-list for a few days, check out these 10 hotels around the world that are some of the favorites.

Photo: The Inn at Palmetto Bluff a Montage Resort