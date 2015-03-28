Taylor Swift reunites with Kenny Chesney at his Nashville kick-off concert

In 2011, Kenny Chesney joined Taylor Swift during her Speak Now tour in Nashville to sing his hit “Big Star.” On Thursday, the favor was returned as the songstress joined the birthday boy onstage at his The Big Revival Tour kick-off to sing the same song.

As Kenny celebrated turning 47 with fans, it was more that they got the gift that kept on giving. Thanks to the country star, fans at Bridgestone Arena were treated as the “Shake it Off” singer made her way to the stage 10 songs in. In a grey A-line skirt with matching crop-top, Taylor went back to her country roots.

Taylor and Kenny sang his hit "Big Star" on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

Good thing there are no hard feelings between the two. Kenny recently opened up to USA Today about how he had to pull her off his tour back when she was just starting out. “I had to call her and tell her she couldn’t be on the tour,” he explained due to her age and Corona Light being a sponsor. Kenny made up for it and wrote the up-and-comer a check. The same year, Taylor took the CMA Entertainer of the Year win over him. He then joked, “I went up to her backstage, gave her a hug and told her I wanted my money back.”

Taylor, who was at the concert with Calvin Harris, wasn’t the only pal he had join him on the opening night. Grace Potter also came out to sing Kenny’s latest single “Wild Child” with him as well as “You and Tequila.” Country singer David Lee Murphy, Uncle Kracker and the Eagles’ Joe Walsh also supported the singer.

Bridgestone Arena erupted as Taylor made her way to the stage Photo: Getty Images

The three-hour concert kicked off with Jake Owen, Brantley Gilbert , Chase Rice and Cole Swindell. At one point during the concert, Kenny told the sold-out crowd, "The party is not going to stop. There's going to be a lot of people a little late to work tomorrow and they're going to say, 'We went out last night.'"

Watch the performance below from fan Becca:



