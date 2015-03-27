Drea de Matteo and Charlotte Ronson's homes destroyed in NYC explosion

The tragic explosion that took place in New York City's East Village on Thursday affected the lives of many including actress Drea de Matteo and Charlotte Ronson. Luckily both the Sopranos star and the fashion designer were not injured, but their homes were lost in the blaze.

Pals Charlotte and Drea lived in the same NYC building Photo: Getty Images

Drea posted on Instagram about her loss. "A hole where my N.Y.C. home of 22 years once stood," she wrote. "RIP 123 2nd Avenue."

A hole where my NYC home of the last 22 years once stood... RIP 123 2nd Avenue  A photo posted by Drea De Matteo (@dreadematteo) on Mar 26, 2015 at 4:18pm PDT



Prior to sharing a picture of the rubble, the 43-year-old posted a photo of the massive blaze that injured 19 people after an apparent gas explosion. "NYC's finest trying to put out the flames to mine n many others apartments. Speechless…," she wrote. "Pray] for those that are hurt."

NYC's finest trying to put out the flames to mine n many others apartments  Speechless... for those that are hurt  A photo posted by Drea De Matteo (@dreadematteo) on Mar 26, 2015 at 4:14pm PDT



Charlotte Ronson and Sophia Rossi also both lived in the building and posted on their social media accounts as well. "R.I.P. 123 Second Avenue," wrote Charlotte. "Beyond devastating. Sending love & light. #regram @dreadematteo I love you and am so sorry beyond words." Sophia regrammed the photo adding, "Such good memories living here with @chrissiemiller @hilarykoyfman @dreadematteo @cjronson."

Actress Sarah Hyland also posted on Twitter that she grew up across the street from the blast. "Thinking of my childhood neighborhood," the Modern Family star wrote.

Sarah Hyland took to Twitter to write about her childhood neighborhood Photo: Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared his heartfelt sentiments on the tragedy saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with every one of them and their families. Of course, we are praying that no other individuals are injured and there are no fatalities."

CBS N.Y. reported that the explosion and fire caused 119 and 121 Second Avenue to be completely destroyed. The structure at 125 Second Avenue is still standing but has sustained major fire damage.