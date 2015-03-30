Justin Timberlake gives sweet shout-out to pregnant wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake had one very special lady on his mind as he accepted an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday. The singer gave a sweet shout-out to his pregnant wife Jessica Biel as he took to the stage in LA and spoke of his excitement at becoming a father for the first time.



"You can't have innovation without creation, so finally, I want to thank my best friend, my favorite collaborator – my wife Jessica, at home, who's watching," Justin said as he accepted the prestigious Innovator Award.

Justin Timberlake on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

"Honey, I can't wait to see our greatest creation yet. Don't worry, Daddy's heading home right now to innovate by learning how to change a poopy diaper and get my swaddle on."

After months of speculation, Justin confirmed that his wife of two years was expecting their first child in January, on the day of his 34th birthday. He shared a photo on Instagram showing him kissing 33-year-old Jessica's pregnant tummy, along with the caption: "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!



"This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #We DontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel confirmed their pregnancy news in January Photo: Instagram

The couple, who married in October of 2012, are expecting their first child very soon although the exact date hasn't been announced.

Justin and Jessica have kept her pregnancy private Photo: Getty Images

Aside from thanking his wife, the father-to-be also had some inspirational words for any youngsters watching the show. "Growing up in school, no one ever called me anything close to an innovator," the "Take Back The Night"singer said. "They called me different, they called me weird. If you're a young person like I used to be, and you're at home watching and you're being called weird or you're being called different… I'm here tonight to tell you your critics do not count."



The talented singer went on to say, "Their words will fade, you won't … Dream and work hard, and maybe one day you'll find yourself standing on a stage and maybe someday somebody will be giving you an award calling you an innovator."