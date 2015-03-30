Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's son Isaiah is adorable: see the first pic

Looks like Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's son is a hockey player in the making. After giving birth a month ago, the world was finally able to see their adorable baby boy Isaiah Michael Fisher on Sunday. The singer posted the sweet photo of their newborn on Instagram that paid homage to her hockey-playing husband.

The world got to see Carrie's newborn son for the first time Sunday Photo: Instagram

Showing she's both a proud mother and wife, the 32-year-old country star posted the image of her sleeping son holding a mini hockey stick with the Nashville Predators logo prominently displayed to her 1.7 million followers with the caption, "The Predators are in the playoffs! Just waiting to get called up! #PutMeInCoach," referring to her husband's team win.

We initially got a peek of Isaiah when Carrie posted a picture on March 3 of her son's tiny hands and feet to announce the birth of their first child, who was born days earlier. "Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher - born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel," she wrote.

We initially got a sneak peek at the new baby boy earlier this month Photo: Instagram

Mike also couldn't help but gush about their new bundle of joy. "We were excited; there's nothing better than being a dad," Mike told NHL.com. "Obviously the important thing is everyone is feeling good and mom's feeling good. We're definitely blessed to have him join us in our lives. There's no better feeling."

Carrie and Mike were married for 5 years before welcoming their son Photo: Getty Images

Before the arrival of Isaiah, Carrie shared with USA Today, “We can’t wait to meet the little guy. I was talking to Mike the other night and I was like, ‘Do you love our baby?’, and he was like, ‘Of course.’ And I said, ‘Isn’t it weird to think that you can love somebody you’ve never met?’”

Well, he is here and we are so happy to meet him too!