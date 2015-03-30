Amal Clooney stuns while on a date with husband George Clooney

Amal Clooney may have Hollywood's leading man on her arm, but she proves yet again that she's leading the fashion world. The brunette beauty, along with husband George Clooney, stepped out over the weekend for a double dinner date in yet another effortlessly elegant outfit showing off her knack for topping the best-dressed lists.

Amal looked chic in white as she stepped out with husband George Photo: Getty Images

The 37-year-old took New York City by storm in a sleeveless white top and matching pants. She added a pop of color by pairing the outfit with yellow $1,750 Versace suede cut-out shoes.

Completing the international lawyer's look was a simple gold and silver clutch and a camel-hued cardigan thrown over her arm. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she rocked a smokey eye.

Amal is quickly becoming a fashion icon Photo: Getty Images

There's sure to be many more fashionable appearances by Amal as she and George are based in the city for the foreseeable future. The 53-year-old movie star is busy filming his new movie Money Monster there, while London-based lawyer Amal recently announced she is joining Columbia University this spring as a visiting faculty member and as a senior fellow with the law school's Human Rights Institute.

George and Amal are taking New York by storm Photo: Getty Images

"It is an honor to be invited as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School alongside such a distinguished faculty and talented student pool," Amal said in an official statement. "I look forward to getting to know the next generation of human rights advocates studying here."