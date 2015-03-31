Cate Blanchett on adopted daughter Edith: 'She's more beautiful in real life'

After recent pictures of Cate Blanchett's newborn adopted daughter Edith appeared on social media, Cate has opened up on the little tot, and revealed that she is "more beautiful in real life." At the time, her rep confirmed to HELLO! that the Melbourne-born actress and her husband Andrew Upton had welcomed a daughter earlier in March.

"She's more beautiful in real life," Cate told the Sydney Morning Herald. "It's extraordinary. It's been an absolute gift and we're utterly besotted."





Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett Photo: Getty Images



Cate and her partner Andrew already have three biological sons, Dashiell, 13, Roman, 10, and Ignatius, 6, and Cate admitted that they too had been "extraordinary".

"I remember spending hours and hours on a Saturday afternoon with my siblings in a whole separate universe, and coming downstairs to my parents and their life would have continued and they had no idea what we'd been up to," Cate said. "Not that it was devious, but it was just apart from them. I find it extraordinary, glimpsing them becoming a unit. And a very welcoming unit. I'm very proud of them."

Oscar-winner Cate has been telling her friends about the new arrival, who they named Edith Vivian Patricia Upton, and has been seen cradling the little one as she waits at the school gates to collect her sons.





Cate stars as the wicked step-mother in the latest Disney retelling of the classic fairytale Photo: Getty Images



While promoting Cinderella, the 45-year-old actress discussed the adoption process, and revealed how much her and Andrew had wanted to add to their family this way.

"We've been talking about it since our first son was born," she said. "Adoption – the process – it's pot luck. It's not about designing a family. It's about welcoming. There's a lot of children out there in need, both children who are up for adoption but also children in the foster system."

The actress added, "Soit wasn't necessarily about having a girl, but that's what landed in our lapand we feel absolutely blessed."