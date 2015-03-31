Harrison Ford released from hospital following plane crash injury

Harrison Ford is finally on the mend and out of the hospital. The beloved actor, 72, was injured three weeks ago after he crashed his vintage World War II plane in California. The star, who suffered several injuries, was treated at the UCLA Medical Center.

According to reports, Harrison is doing just fine, and was even spotted driving around Los Angeles this past weekend.

Harrison is on the mend and expected to have a full recovery Photo: Getty Images

When it was revealed that the acclaimed actor was injured on March 5, many of Harrison's celebrity pals and co-stars took to social media to express their concern and support.

"Glad to hear Harrison is doing well. Get well soon. May all his future flights be green-screen," tweeted Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. "From Critical > Severe > Moderate > Fair, in the span of an hour. Is #HarrisonFord Han Solo or Wolverine," wrote Peter Mayhew, also known as Chewbacca.

The wreckage of Harrison's plane Photo: Getty Images

The star, who is set to play Han Solo again, suffered "moderate trauma" upon crashing onto the Penman Gold Course and was initially treated by two doctors who happened to be on site. The actor's publicist confirmed his status saying, "The injuries sustained are not life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

His son Ben, a chef in L.A., later tweeted from the hospital writing, "Dad is OK. Battered but OK. He's every bit the man you would think he is. He is an incredibly strong man."

Harrison's wife Calista Flockhart was reportedly by his bedside throughout his recovery Photo: Getty Images

Upon the release of the news that the star would be okay, a fellow sci-fi star, Star Trek's William Shatner wrote, "Thoughts go out to Harrison Ford for a speedy recovery. Harrison had a door fall on him and he continued filming; He's tough!"

Harrison is being praised for his life-saving piloting skills. Christian Fry of the Santa Monica Airport Association said it was "an absolutely beautifully executed emergency landing by an unbelievably well-trained pilot".

The actor has been a pilot for at least 20 years and owns about a dozen planes.