Olivia Wilde on post-baby body: 'I'm softer than I've ever been'

Olivia Wilde is one of the most gorgeous and enviable women in Hollywood, and yet she seems perfectly grounded and realistic when it comes to body and beauty expectations. In a new interview with Shape magazine, the acclaimed actress opened up on her post-birth body, motherhood, and how she responds to unrealistic markers for women.

"I am not in perfect shape," the 31-year-old said in the April issue, specifically responding to how some Hollywood moms "bounce back" all too quickly after giving birth. "In fact, I'm softer than I've ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot."

The down-to-earth House alum, who gave birth to baby Otis last April, even addresses her image in magazines, and how it's not exactly as it seems. "The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles, and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced," she added. "The truth is, I'm a mother, and I look like one."

Olivia goes on to stress that she believes in a world in which new moms are not expected "to shed any physical evidence of their child-bearing experience." In fact, she adamantly prefers not to waste her time striving for an unattainable subjective perfection. "I'd rather rebuild my strength while dancing my ass off...literally," she explained.

Dance is something Olivia is certainly a fan of — it's her exercise of choice. And like the rest of us, getting motivated to work out is sometimes a struggle. "Listen, baby or no baby, getting out of the house to exercise is a serious achievement," she stated. "If you're going to haul your behind to a class, it's not going to be for anyone else; not your partner, nemesis, mother, or tabloid bloggers — just you."

Talking about her baby with fiancée Jason Sudeikis, Olivia admitted she wouldn't mind spending more time indoors with her son. "If I wasn't at work, I just wanted to stay home and party with my little man — and by 'party' I mean, of course, endless rounds of the 'Itsy Bitsy Spider.,'" she continued. "Also, I like beer. And pizza. And these two ingredients are not found in the purely fictional book I like to call How to Look Like You Never Made a Human: A Guide to Socially Acceptable Motherhood."

