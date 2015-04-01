John Lennon's first wife Cynthia dies at 75 after cancer battle

Cynthia Lennon, the former wife of the late John Lennon, passed away at age 75 following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to HELLO!. Cynthia was married to the iconic Beatles member for six years. She was with their son Julian Lennon at the time of her death.

"Cynthia Lennon passed away today at her home in Mallorca, Spain following a short but brave battle with cancer," a statement read. "Her son Julian Lennon was at her bedside throughout. The family are thankful for your prayers. Please respect their privacy at this difficult time."





Cynthia Lennon, previously known as Cynthia Powell, met John Lennon when she was an 18-year-old student at the Liverpool College of Art. The blonde beauty married the beloved musician in 1962, and the couple had their son Julian together the following year, shortly before The Beatles made their incredible rise to fame.

Julian, 51, has since said that his father's worldwide success and demanding world tours meant that he and his mother lived a life removed from John.

"When dad moved away when I was three or four, I lived with mom and we lived a totally isolated life from the world that was going on with The Beatles," he told CBS News.

John and Cynthia broke up in 1968 and the musician famously went on to marry Yoko Ono, who he was still married to at the time of his death in 1980.

Despite marrying a further three times following her time with John, Cynthia changed her surname back to Lennon by deed poll in 1983, saying that it was financially necessary.

Cynthia published two books about her famous first husband. Her memoir A Twist of Lennon was published in 1978, while a more intimate biography John followed in 2005.