Photos: See how 'Secrets and Lies' star Ryan Phillippe, 40, doesn't age

It is hard to believe that Ryan Phillippe first became a household name almost two decades ago. After leaving a lasting impression in 1999’s Cruel Intentions, the 40-year-old is now starring in Secrets and Lies, and when we spotted him on the red carpet we realized he hasn’t aged one bit.

Ryan with his "Secrets and Lies" costar Juliette Lewis Photo: Getty Images

In the ABC drama, he plays the father of two teen girls, which is not too far off from his real life. “It’s crazy, and still, I get carded constantly,” he told Variety about hitting the milestone age, noting that even his teen daughter Ava, 15 (mom is ex-wife Reese Witherspoon) realizes how young her dad looks.

“My daughter hates it because sometimes people have thought I’m her brother, and she’s freaked out by that.” Baby-faced Ryan also has a son 11-year-old Deacon with Reese as well as a daughter, now 4, with Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp.

A few months ago when Ryan and Reese were both in New York City, they took a stroll through Central Park with their kids. He shared with HuffPost Live, 'We were reminiscing then because we shot a lot of Cruel Intentions [there], so there we were with Ava and Deacon talking, and they were tripping out on the fact that we were there shooting a movie before they were even a thought in our minds.'”

Ryan showed off his youthful grin in 2011 Photo: Getty Images

A testament to his good genes was that Ryan was in his early 20s when he starred in the film as high school student Sebastian Valmont. “Things were really not that hard back then. They were uncomplicated, compared to now. That was sort of the end of my innocence,” he told Variety. “I made Cruel Intentions when I was 23, and I did I Know What You Did Last Summer when I was 21 or 22, so that was like the end of my youth, because I went straight into marriage and kids.”

Ryan may feel as if his youth was fleeting, but his looks still scream teen heartthrob!

